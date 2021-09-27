Adesha Takes Us to the Roller Disco with 'Satisfied With My Love?'

Welcome to Pass the Aux, where KQED Arts & Culture brings you our favorite new tracks by Bay Area artists. Check out past entries and submit a song for future coverage here.

Adesha’s “Satisfied With My Love?” is that happy music we need right now. It’s that uptempo disco-funk that I’ve heard described as “champagne soul.” The type of song that comes on at the roller skating rink and folks start skating backwards and doing fresh tricks.





Adesha has done some neo-soul music, but she says she gets her true inspiration from the acts of the late ’70s and ’80s. On “Satisfied With My Love?” she shows that influence. Her vocals float over pulsing synths, claps and drums produced by Vincent Kwok.

Adesha, born in San Francisco and raised in Oakland, is currently signed to the Italian-based boogie label, The Sleepers Recordz. The track was released as a part of a double-single that features another uptempo song that feels like the ’80s, “The Secret.” Both are available in digital form and vinyl.