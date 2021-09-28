Everything We Just Learned From ‘Controlling Britney Spears’ and ‘Britney vs Spears’

The Netflix documentary also details that, when the conservatorship was made permanent in 2009, Jamie was granted the power to cancel Britney’s credit cards. He was also given absolute power over Britney’s career choices, once they had been “approved by her medical team.” Despite this, Britney would later become a judge on the X Factor TV show, despite serious objections by her medical team. A compromise was eventually met between her doctors and management.

'She was kept very isolated'

Controlling Britney Spears: Tish Yates says she was so concerned about Britney being repeatedly cut off from those closest to her that at one point she gave the pop star a Tiffany’s necklace that had Yates’ phone number engraved on the back.

Felicia Culotta acted as Britney’s assistant for 16 years (1998–2007 and 2009–2016). She says that towards the end of her time touring with Britney, she was told in no uncertain terms that Britney no longer wanted her around. Culotta actively stayed out of the singer’s way on the road as a result. When they finally found themselves in the same room together, Culotta explains, Britney was elated to see her and completely baffled as to why they hadn’t been spending time together.

Dan George, Britney’s 2008 tour manager, notes: “She was kept very isolated.”

Claims are made by multiple sources that all of Britney’s boyfriends since the conservatorship started have been forced to sign NDAs. Britney is also seen admitting in an interview that Jamie runs background checks on them all.

Britney vs Spears: Andrew Gallery says that once it was clear that he and Britney had developed a close relationship, he was cut off by those around her.

Adnan Ghalib, the paparazzi photographer who dated Britney during her divorce from Kevin Federline, explains how pushing her loved ones out of the picture became the norm. He also paints a frightening picture of the start of the conservatorship.

“It was always so extreme,” he says. “Let me explain to you how fucking devastating it was for me to pull up at the gates and there’s her father standing there, four of the security, and two officers... And she freaks out... And she looks at me. I’m supposed to be the one that protects her. And I’m trying to calm her down. I cannot. I’m trying to explain to her, ‘He is your conservator. Without his permission... [essentially] I’ve kidnapped you.’”

Culotta is less forthright in the Netflix doc, but when asked about Jamie, she wrinkles up her nose and says, “I don’t wanna talk about her daddy.”

'My father has threatened me'

Britney vs Spears: The filmmakers unearthed a 2009 voicemail to an attorney in which Britney makes her position clear. “During the process of eliminating the conservatorship,” she says, “my father has threatened me several times that he will take my children away. I just wanted to guarantee that everything will be fine.”