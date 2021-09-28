Everything We Just Learned From ‘Controlling Britney Spears’ and ‘Britney vs Spears’

Not since her high profile breakdown in 2008 has Britney Spears received so much media attention. Last Friday, Controlling Britney Spears—the follow-up to the New York Times’ bombshell Framing Britney Spears investigative film—premiered on Hulu. And on Tuesday morning, a 93-minute documentary titled Britney vs Spears emerged on Netflix.
Between the two films—in addition to Britney’s recent statements in court—the public now has a fairly exhaustive view of what Britney’s life has been like since her initially temporary conservatorship was put in place on Feb. 1, 2008. It was made permanent in 2009, leaving her father Jamie in control of Britney’s career and assets. What is now clear is that the conservatorship was a great deal more restrictive than previously thought, Britney has been unhappy living under it from the very beginning, and her trust was violated on innumerable occasions.
Here are the key revelations from both Controlling Britney Spears, and Britney vs Spears. While both documentaries contain shocking assertions, they also serve on many levels to back each other up.
Accounts of surveillance
Controlling Britney Spears: Alex Vlasov is a former employee of Black Box, the company Jamie Spears hired to provide security to Britney. Vlasov says that Britney had to ask permission to get an iPhone and when she did, Jamie put parental controls on it. In addition, Vlasov says an iPad was set up and linked to Britney’s iPhone in order to monitor her private texts, calls and internet use. Vlasov says even conversations between Britney and her mom and lawyer were monitored.