ABC's New 'Wonder Years' Succeeds By Centering a Black Family in 1968

Surprise! Turns out that 1968 was more like 2021 than you might think.

What I love most about this new Wonder Years is how it balances coming-of-age moments which are universal for middle class Americans—bullies at school, wanting your crush to notice you, struggling not to embarrass yourself at a Little League game—with stuff that was specific to Black families like mine.

Dean's dad cautions him that setting up a Little League game against a white team might not end well. When Dean asks about certain subjects his parents are talking about, he's reprimanded with a curt command: "Stay out of grown folks' business." Dean has to wonder if his white teacher is racist in a way that might actually help him, and gets beat up in school for acting too white.

And a twist at the episode's end brings home how different this era can be for Black folks hoping to reach toward equality in the years to come.

A recent rewatch of the original Wonder Years pilot from 1988, starring Fred Savage as 12-year-old Kevin Arnold and soon-to-be Home Alone costar Daniel Stern as his grown-up voice, reveals a show positioned as a baby boomer's manifesto. Kevin is heading into middle school struggling to balance his geeky friends, overbearing siblings, a simmering crush on a neighbor and the occasional intrusion of bigger events, including—spoiler alert—the death of a neighborhood boy drafted to serve in the Vietnam War.

Filled with needle drops worthy of The Big Chill soundtrack—When a Man Loves a Woman, Turn, Turn, Turn and With a Little Help From My Friends were in the pilot episode alone—the show explained the formative years of a generation reared in a suburban paradise and tempered by war in Vietnam, sliding from the Age of the Greasers to the Age of The Hippies.

Their world was so white it almost hurts your eyes to look at it now.