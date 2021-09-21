The Fugees’ Surprise Reunion Tour Comes to Oakland in November

In 2007, Pras Michel said that there was “a better chance of seeing Osama Bin Laden and [George W.] Bush in Starbucks having a latte, discussing foreign policies” than The Fugees reuniting. But as fate would have it, in 2021 Michel, Ms. Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean have come back together to tour once again as the formidable hip-hop trio.

The occasion? The 25th anniversary of their 1996 album, The Score, which cemented The Fugees’ legend status with “How Many Mics,” “Ready or Not” and, of course, “Killing Me Softly With His Song.” With lyrics both spiritual and political, invitingly warm, jazzy production and Hill’s transcendent, tender voice, the Fugees created a special alchemy that has touched generations of fans and influenced innumerable artists. The group eventually fractured due to personal conflicts, but their work together set the stage for another genre-defining album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, in 1998.

“The Fugees have a complex but impactful history,” Hill said in a press release. “I decided to honor this significant project, its anniversary, and the fans who appreciated the music by creating a peaceful platform where we could unite, perform the music we loved, and set an example of reconciliation for the world.”

The reunion tour marks their first shows together in 15 years, and kicks off on Sept. 22 with a secret show in New York. Then, the Fugees travel throughout the United States, England, France, Ghana and Nigeria, landing in Oakland on Nov. 7.

Tickets for their concert at the Oakland Arena go on sale to the general public on Friday, Sept. 24, at 10am. Spotify users get a special presale on Sept. 22 at 10am; there is an Official Platinum presale through Ticketmaster at the same time. On Sept. 23 at 10am, there’s a presale through Live Nation and another one through Oakland Arena. Fans who want access to the presales should keep their eyes glued to the artists’, venues’ and Live Nation social media pages.