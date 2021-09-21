Watch: JoJo Siwa Bring Unfiltered LGBTQ Joy to ‘Dancing With the Stars’

JoJo Siwa—who came out via Twitter in January—performed a glitter-laden quickstep with Jenna Johnson during the Season 30 premiere. The routine, set to Jet’s “Are You Gonna Be My Girl?” (wink!) was a slice of kicky, hypercolor glee, with Siwa wearing one of her trademark giant bows across her chest. The judges gave the routine the highest score of the night (29 out of 40) which, given Siwa’s extensive dance training, wasn’t all that surprising. (Spice Girl Mel C only got 27 out of 40 for a damn-near-perfect cha cha though, so we’ll have to assume it was all that gay joy that propelled Siwa and Johnson to the top.)

“There’s a lot of barriers that we’re going to have to break through,” Siwa said of the upcoming season, speaking at a Television Critics Association event in August. “Who leads, how do you dress, what shoes do you wear? But I think it’s all something that I’m looking forward to. It’s going to be tricky, but it’s going to give so much to people out there—people of the LGBTQ community, people who feel just a little different. It’s going to give them a sense of happiness.”

You can see JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson’s routine in full below.