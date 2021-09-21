Sarah Dash, Singer and Co-Founder of Labelle, Dies at Age 76

Sarah Dash, the singer and co-founder of the all-female singing group Labelle, best known for their 1974 hit "Lady Marmalade," died Monday at the age of 76.
Dash's bandmate Patti LaBelle announced her longtime friend's death on social media.
"We were just onstage together on Saturday and it was such a powerful and special moment!" LaBelle said on Twitter. "Sarah Dash was an awesomely talented, beautiful and loving soul who blessed my life and the lives of so many others in more ways than I can say. And I could always count on her to have my back! That's who Sarah was ... a loyal friend and a voice for those who didn't have one."