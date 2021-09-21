Sarah Dash, Singer and Co-Founder of Labelle, Dies at Age 76

Labelle started out as the conventional girl group called Patti LaBelle and the Bluebelles and changed into an Afro-futuristic glam rock group (even changing the name to Labelle to complete the transformation) in 1971.

Unlike other girl groups of the time, each member of the group sang both lead and background voices.

They also embraced a futuristic look—complete with spacesuits and feathers. With their biggest hit, "Lady Marmalade," the group also embraced a sexually suggestive and empowering message.

After the group disbanded in 1976, Dash continued performing as a solo singer, releasing several albums over the years. She became well-established as a session singer, recording and performing with Keith Richards and the Rolling Stones.

LaBelle went on to say on Twitter of her friend: "She was a true giver, always serving and sharing her talent and time. I am heartbroken, as I know all of her loved ones and fans are. But I know that Sarah's spirit and all that she has given to the world live on. And I pray that her precious memory brings us peace and comfort. Rest in power my dear sister. I love you always!"