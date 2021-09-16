CBS Backtracks on 'The Activist' After a Backlash, Including From One of its Hosts

But in the week since the network's announcement, backlash has come from all corners—including an apology from one of the program's own hosts.

Now, the show's producers have announced they will dramatically reformat the show, dropping the competitive elements to become a one-time documentary special rather than a five-episode series.

"It has become apparent the format of the show as announced distracts from the vital work these incredible activists do in their communities every day," said CBS and its co-producers, advocacy group Global Citizen and entertainment giant Live Nation, in a joint statement emailed to NPR.