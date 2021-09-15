Notebook: A Month Into R. Kelly's Trial, Here's What it's Been Like in the Courtroom

None of those kinds of reactions will determine their eventual judgment of innocence or guilt, of course. But body language could provide insights into how they're feeling at any given time.

Not following the "rules"

Day in and day out, testimony from witnesses—both those named in the indictment and some who are alleged victims of "uncharged crimes" purportedly committed by Kelly—has rung similarly throughout, and much of it has been very difficult to listen to. Six alleged victims described being abused by Kelly while they were minors. Women have detailed being forced into unwanted sexual encounters, sometimes with other people, including strangers. Women have recounted alleged episodes of intense physical and sexual abuse for breaking one of his many "rules." Women have stated that Kelly had lied to them by claiming he had no STDs, and finding out after the fact that he had given them herpes.

Both women and men, who were minors or still teenagers when they met Kelly, have said that either Kelly or one of his associates slipped them his phone number after seeing him somewhere—at a show, at a mall, at a McDonald's—and wound up as one of his sexual partners. One woman said on the stand that Kelly made her have sex with another man as punishment for breaking his rules, and also forced her to have an abortion. Another described being raped backstage at one of the singer's shows, soon after meeting Kelly.

Still another, "Angela," a former back-up dancer for Kelly and a back-up singer for Kelly's late protégée, Aaliyah, said in testimony Monday that she witnessed Kelly appearing to perform oral sex on Aaliyah when the singer was just 13 or 14 years old. "Angela" appeared in the docuseries Surviving R. Kelly, but did not make accusations of her own there. On the stand, however, she said that she, too, was sexually abused by Kelly.

"Zombieish"

Also on Monday, a man who went by "Alex" in court, but who also was referred to in other testimony by the nickname "Nephew," recounted being directed by Kelly to have sex with "countless" young women, as well as with Kelly himself, while Kelly recorded them all on video. Alex said he was not allowed to talk to the women or to learn their names. He flatly described the women's demeanor during their sexual encounters as "zombieish." Alex also said that he himself was "brainwashed" by Kelly. When asked by a prosecutor, "Why did you do what the defendant told you to do?" Alex hung his head and said, "I actually don't even know."