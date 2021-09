"COPS is one of the most iconic brands on television with an incredibly passionate fan base," Jason Klarman, president of Fox Nation, said in a statement.

In addition, Klarman said the company would be showing appreciation to first responders by offering them a free one-year subscription to the streaming service, saying it's a way to "give back in a small way to those who place their lives on the line every day to keep us safe."

The show will start its reboot with four episodes at once and then have episodes premiering every week on Fridays. Fox Nation has also picked up an additional 15 episodes from the 32nd season.