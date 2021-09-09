Hip-Hop Producer The Architect Builds a New Golden Era

It wasn’t until acts like Roc Marciano and Westside Gunn’s Griselda crew became an indie phenomenon in the mid-2010s with that “new golden era frequency” that Herd felt energized again. “I wanted to be a part of that,” he says.

A-Plus, one-fourth of vaunted Oakland rap group Souls of Mischief, has known the Architect since the ’90s. “I might have met him at [veteran rapper-singer] Mystic’s house—she’s an old friend of mine,” he recalls. Herd has frequently connected with Souls of Mischief’s Hieroglyphics crew: In the early aughts, Herd and his Executive Lounge crew (which included rappers Encore, Grand the Visitor, Dave Dub, Persevere, Turbin and Holokaust) and Hiero shared adjoining studio spaces in a San Francisco warehouse. In recent years, he has served as one of Souls’ DJs, going on tour with them in Europe. In 2020, A-Plus and Herd released four projects, including Chamber Games and Blvck Switzerlvnd.

“Hats off to Arc. He actually took a long time off from the music industry, so that could have helped him as well,” A-Plus adds. “It’s a small club of people who were making music in the ’90s and who still have the passion to do it now.”





Today, Homeliss Derilex’s early work is highly coveted. A self-titled 1993 cassette tape trades for hundreds of dollars, and their studio sessions are frequently reissued on compilations. Thanks to streaming, a new generation of listeners has discovered excellent West Coast raps like “Survivin’ the Game.” “I went overseas [on tour with Souls of Mischief], there were all kinds of [fans] for Homeliss Derelix,” he says. (The duo stopped working together years ago, but they’ve discussed “getting back in the lab.”)

Herd releases several projects a year through his Bandcamp page as well as labels like Dutch imprint De Rap Winkel Records. He’s usually billed alongside the rappers he works with, building a brand akin to famed underground producers like The Alchemist and Kenny Beats. He even briefly went viral with Trill Life Mathematiks, a 2018 album with Nowaah the Flood that features a photograph by award-winning photojournalist Mary Ellen Mark of five South Dallas kids. (Nowaah is based in Dallas.) Days after its release, Nas and Kanye West used the same photo for the former’s Nasir, leading to suspicions over the coincidence. “I don’t know, somehow we ended up with the same cover,” he says charitably. “We benefited [because of the controversy]. It was a good look.”

Herd’s recent success gives lie to the myth that rap music is largely a young man’s sport. A-Plus points out that 47-year-old Nas recently hit number 3 on the Billboard albums chart with King’s Disease II, proof that the genre now teems with flourishing musicians in their 40s and 50s.

“I don’t look at it like an opening. I look at it like it’s the first time happening. Hip-hop is a very young music,” says A-Plus, referring to how the rap industry only dates back a mere 40 years. “In other genres, your age isn’t necessarily your qualification. Of course, hip-hop is fueled by young, creative energy. But young energy isn’t the only creative energy. And we’re just getting around to where hip-hop is maturing.”

Meanwhile, the Bay Area in which Herd emerged–the era where kids from Sacramento to San Jose descended on Telegraph Avenue near UC Berkeley and San Francisco’s Haight Street’s shopping corridor, busting impromptu freestyles and hawking self-produced cassette tapes–doesn’t exist anymore. “The price of rent has gone up. The attitudes, the vibes…you had a lot of dot-com things,” he says.

Herd has deep Bay roots. His late father, Gary “DJ Ebonite” Herd was a DJ who spun at local clubs like the French Quarter in Sunnyvale. But when asked if he ever wants to move back, Herd says no. “Stockton isn’t necessarily safe. But it’s a lot more space,” he reasons.