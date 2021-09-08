Britney Spears' Father Has Filed a Petition to End Her Conservatorship

James Spears said in a filing on Aug. 12 that he was planning to step down as the conservator of her finances, but offered no timetable. He gave up his control over her life decisions in 2019, keeping only his role overseeing her money.

He has repeatedly said there is no justification for his removal, and he has acted only in his daughter's best interest.

The conservatorship was established in 2008 when Britney Spears began to have very public mental struggles as media outlets obsessed over each moment, hordes of paparazzi aggressively followed her everywhere, and she lost custody of her children.

Tuesday's filing cites how Britney Spears' "impassioned plea" to end the legal arrangement in a June 23 speech in court gave a jolt to those who wanted to see her freed from it, quoting from the transcript of that afternoon.

"I just want my life back," Britney Spears said. "And it's been 13 years and it's enough. It's been a long time since I've owned my money. And it's my wish and my dream for all of this to end without being tested."

Tuesday's filing notes that Spears said she did not know she could file a petition to end the conservatorship, which she has yet to do. It says that Penny's decision to allow her to hire her own attorney, Mathew Rosengart, demonstrates that the court trusts her with major choices. And it says evidence shows she has apparently "demonstrated a level of independence" by doing things like driving herself around Southern California.

It also cites her desire to make her own decisions on therapy and other medical care.

Spears had said in her June 23 speech that she was being compelled under the conservatorship to take certain medications and to use an intrauterine device for birth control against her will.