Britney Spears' Father Has Filed a Petition to End Her Conservatorship

James Spears called for a court investigation of these and other allegations, saying they were issues that were beyond his control because he had stepped down as conservator of his daughter's person, handing the role off to court-appointed professional Jodi Montgomery.
Rosengart, Britney Spears' new attorney, said when he was hired in July that he intended to help end the conservatorship, and questioned whether it needed to be established in the first place, though he had not yet filed to terminate it.
He said instead that his first priority was getting rid of James Spears, whom he challenged to resign on the spot in his first appearance before the court.
Rosengart filed for James Spears' removal on July 26, alleging he had mismanaged his daughter's money and affairs, and suggesting he had used the conservatorship for his own gain. The judge denied him an emergency hearing on the matter, saying it could be heard in due course in September.
The lawyer said he welcomed James Spears' indication that he would eventually step down, but said that wouldn't slow his efforts to remove him.
Spears gave the conservatorship's initial existence credit for keeping her career afloat, though she has now put her work entirely on hold for more than two years.
Fans objecting to her circumstances and seeing what they believed were pleas for help in the pop star's Instagram posts began calling online to #FreeBritney, and began appearing outside her court hearings to protest.
Famous names from Miley Cyrus to Britney Spears' ex Justin Timberlake have joined the outcry in recent months, especially after Spears' pair of passionate speeches to the court in June and July.
Penny, the judge with the ultimate power over the conservatorship, has not appeared inclined to end it before, but she has also never been presented with such a clear opportunity.
