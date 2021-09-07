Oakland’s Only Black-Owned Brewing Company Is Here to Make Craft Beer More Diverse

Historically, craft beer hasn’t been inviting for Black Americans, the owners of Hella Coastal say. Years of systemic racial segregation, economic displacement and practices such as redlining and blockbusting have made it so that white-owned businesses can succeed without even having to consider Black clientele. This feels especially true in the beer industry, which has long been dominated by big corporate names like Budweiser and Miller that have done very little to reach out to non-white beer drinkers. If anything, the artisanal craft beer scene of the past couple of decades has felt even less viable for those who don’t fit the stereotypical image of a European-heritage, flannel wearing, bearded fellow sipping on a pale ale.

Generally speaking, craft beer just isn’t being made or marketed with Black or brown customers in mind. Today, that might translate into someone from a historically Black West Oakland neighborhood going to the corner store to buy an affordably priced commercial malt liquor rather than driving to an upscale area to purchase a $9 pint of oatmeal stout—especially since those smaller, higher-end craft joints aren’t typically opening in Black neighborhoods.

This is the blindspot that Hella Coastal is putting into view. And with carefully thought out collaborations, they are addressing this disconnect in creative ways.

Part of that has to do with their choice of ingredients and niche themes for the beers they produce. But both Benjamin and Hubbard also hold strong convictions about giving back to their community in real ways, especially in light of the social injustices that have long prevented Black families like theirs from pursuing certain business opportunities.

“As Black men, going to the banks and knowing the history of what our grandparents went through, we have to go all gas and no brakes,” says Benjamin. “We’re not doing this for no trend. We’re coming from a place where a lot of options aren’t guaranteed. We want to change that narrative. We’re building this for our kids, to create generational wealth. And we’re very grateful to be in this position right now.”

Their gratitude transcends rhetoric and slogans. A portion of the proceeds from Scraper Season Saison, for example, went to the Original Scraper Team’s nonprofit, which “empowers urban youth living in underserved communities through self-expression and creativity” by providing a space for teens and adolescents to build and customize their own scrapers. In addition, the art for the can was designed by a local artist, who was commissioned to paint her rendition of young Oaklanders popping wheelies on rainbow-rimmed bikes around Lake Merritt.

Despite being around for less than a year, Hella Coastal has already gotten its name out, collaborating with respected local brewers such as Drake’s, Oak Park (a Black-owned brewery in Sacramento), and Hunters Point Brewery (which is the Bay Area’s only other Black-owned brewery at the moment, located in the HP district of San Francisco). It’s how they spread love, the liquid way.

Their partnership with Berkeley’s Rare Barrel was part of a national “Breathing Conversations” series, in which brewers of all backgrounds united to raise awareness for social and racial issues by printing questions on cans and bottles to facilitate dialogues between diverse communities of beer drinkers. In this case, the Rare Barrel took it one step further by offering to donate $10,000 to an organization of Hella Coastal’s choice: Youth Spirit Artworks, a nonprofit that builds tiny homes for unhoused youth in East Oakland. Benjamin and Hubbard say they were happily surprised by the size of the check, and that they’ve been thankful for the support from these larger, more established (and usually white-owned) breweries who appear to be genuinely invested in creating more equity within the beer-making community.