'Q-Force' Trafficks in Queer Stereotypes—Then Drives Right Through Them

As I say: unfair assumptions, all. Reductive.

Also, as it happens, completely wrong. From its opening moments, Q-Force's jokes are surprisingly gentle and humane, and they come at a steady, even measured, pace. The absence of an unceasing gag fusillade gives each episode more time for the kind of emotional beats that seek to establish and build on the ensemble's interpersonal relationships. There's some lip-service paid to the notion that the team works as a microcosm of the queer community, but the practical effect is to allow the main characters, who initially slot into very broad queer stereotypes, to add extra layers and evince the occasional nuance.

All through the queers

Co-producer Sean Hayes voices Q-Force leader Steve "Mary" Maryweather, a blandly handsome muscle queen who's deeply determined—perhaps too determined—to succeed as a spy. Wanda Sykes voices Deb, the team's mechanic/inventor, who's adamant that her life as a spy never intersects with her marriage to her wife (three guesses how that plays out). Patti Harrison voices the team's sardonic resident hacker Stat, Matt Rogers voices Twink, a mistress of disguise/drag queen, and David Harbour voices Buck, the belligerent, egregiously and disgustingly straight spy that HQ sends in to monitor the team.

The series is the product of many queer creators, both behind the scenes—as writers, producers and animators—and behind the mic. (Does it make a palpable difference that, in most cases, queer characters are voiced by queer actors, and straight characters by straight actors? Maybe, maybe not—but it is at least novel, and interesting to watch.)

Q-Force's creator and showrunner is Gabe Liedman, a gay man who's written for Kroll Show, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and PEN15, among other things. It was co-produced by Hayes and Michael Schur.

It's tempting to attribute the show's more-humane-than-expected sensibility to the influence of Schur, who's made a career out of sitcoms known for their warmth and positivity (Parks and Recreation, The Good Place, Rutherford Falls). But that wouldn't be fair to Liedman, because while, for example, PEN15 is often as vicious as the teenagers it depicts, the relationship between its two leads is grounded in deep emotional truth. It's also not fair to Schur, whose work on The Comeback was brilliantly barbed and uncompromisingly dark. In the end, we can't know who's responsible for the show's penchant for steering so deeply into character moments, going for the emotion of a scene as much as its humor.

Types, in stereo

Does all of that humor work? Of course not. A character based on Anne Hathaway in The Princess Diaries hangs around long after her joke's been made, and made again. Gags about lesbians' tendency to shack up quickly may maintain an air of truth, but not an air of novelty.