Elizabeth Holmes' Criminal Fraud Trial Started Today in San Jose

"This is what happens when you work to change things. First, they think you're crazy, then they fight you, then all of a sudden you change the world," Holmes told CNBC in 2018.

Federal prosecutors allege that she was not a scientific genius but rather a huckster who knowingly shilled technology that gave flawed or downright incorrect results to patients and left investors holding the bag.

Carreyrou, who has left The Journal and will be chronicling the trial in a podcast called Bad Blood: The Final Chapter, said the case could have far-reaching implications for tech startup culture.

"If she's acquitted, the lesson that a lot of entrepreneurs and VCs [venture capitalists] in Silicon Valley are going to retain is that Holmes got away with it," Carreyrou said.

"If she's convicted, I expect it to be a wake-up call in Silicon Valley to how much you can exaggerate, how much you can lie, how much you can experiment with your products before you cross that bright red line before you have to go to prison."

Holmes expected to claim ex-boyfriend manipulated her

Holmes and Balwani had a secret romance when she was Theranos' CEO and he was its president and chief operating officer. Now the two are blaming each other for the company's downfall.

Holmes' defense strategy came into view in the documents the court released on Saturday: that Holmes intends to say Balwani controlled what Holmes' ate, when she slept, how she dressed and with whom she spoke. The alleged abuse created a "a mental health condition bearing on guilt," her lawyers have written.

Court filings also disclosed that Holmes plans on accusing Balwani of domestic abuse, including throwing "hard, sharp objects" at her.

"This pattern of abuse and coercive control continued over the approximately decade-long duration of Ms. Holmes and Mr. Balwani's relationship, including during the period of the charged conspiracies," Holmes' lawyers wrote in a filing.

Through his attorneys, Balwani has denied any abuse.

Company thwarted prosecutors by destroying database of blood-test results

Theranos has made prosecutors' job harder by destroying what could have been damning evidence against Holmes: a large database of three years' worth of blood-sample lab reports.

The government, in April 2018, subpoenaed the database, which could have helped prosecutors establish a pattern of flawed or incorrect results through statistical analysis of the data. Months later, Theranos provided an encrypted version of the hard drive.