Mike Richards Won't Even Executive Produce 'Jeopardy!' Anymore

After weeks of tumult at Jeopardy!, Mike Richards has departed from the show altogether. He is the show's erstwhile executive producer and was recently named one of the game show's two new hosts—but stepped down just days after The Ringer detailed sexist and other inappropriate comments he had made in his former role as a podcast host.

Less than two weeks ago, Sony Pictures Television told NPR in an emailed statement: "Richards will remain in his role leading the show." The company spokesperson added, "It is our hope that as EP, he will continue to do so with professionalism and respect."