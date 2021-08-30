Bob Ross Documentary Filmmakers Ran Into Some Happy Little Legal Hurdles

Despite the legal roadblocks, McCarthy and Falcone moved ahead with the film—Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed was released on Netflix on August 25.

Interview Highlights

On the success of the Bob Ross brand, past and present

Falcone: It was pretty huge and actually it continues to be so amidst the confines of a pandemic.

McCarthy: Way before we started the documentary, Ben's mom gave us a toaster that literally burns the impression of Bob Ross into our toast because we liked him so much.

Falcone: Bob became kind of a rock star of his time ... this guy who just had sort of a simple beginning, he really reached the top of a field that nobody even really knew was that much of a field. ...

McCarthy: His range was very unusual. I can't think of someone else that was enjoyed by people across such a wide spectrum.

On what they learned about Ross as a person

Falcone: If you do a quick Google search, what you'll know is that he was in the military. ...

McCarthy: He said when he left the army, that was the last time he wanted to raise his voice.

Falcone: It's harder to know exactly what went on in this man's life. But I was happy to find out that he was very levelheaded. He seemed like he was kind to everybody. But he also knew exactly what he wanted as an artist and what he wanted his show to be.

On Ross' business partners, Annette and Walter Kowalski, who were instrumental in building up the show and the artist, and who now lead Bob Ross Inc., despite litigation with Ross' family

Falcone: Who owns it is basically the disagreement. ...