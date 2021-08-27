JoJo Siwa Will Make History in the First Same-Sex Pairing on 'Dancing With The Stars'

"I am so excited to be a part of Dancing With the Stars, Season 30, and to be dancing with a girl," Siwa said in a tweet. "I think it's so cool."

Siwa's partner will be introduced on the season premiere airing on Sept. 20.

"I think it's cool. I think it breaks a wall that's never been done before," Siwa said during this year's Television Critics Association virtual summer press tour.

"I think it's really special that I get to share with the world that you can love who you love, but now you can dance with who you want to dance with," she said.