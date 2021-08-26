Rachel Nichols' ESPN Show is Canceled After Her Comments About Maria Taylor

ESPN has removed Rachel Nichols from NBA coverage and has canceled her show The Jump, the network confirmed Thursday.

This comes a few months after Nichols made remarks that became public suggesting that her colleague at the time, Maria Taylor, was promoted because she is Black.

"We mutually agreed that this approach regarding our NBA coverage was best for all concerned," David Roberts, ESPN's senior vice president of production, said in a statement. "Rachel is an excellent reporter, host and journalist, and we thank her for her many contributions to our NBA content."