Stern Grove Finale with Too $hort, Tower of Power Canceled Due to Flooding

After a successful comeback season featuring Ledisi, Joan Jett and the San Francisco Symphony, Stern Grove planned to wrap up its 84th free concert series with performances by Too $hort and Tower of Power on Aug. 29. But the performance, which also doubled as fundraiser for the festival, is no longer happening because of flooding at the San Francisco park.

The culprit is a major water main rupture on Sloat Avenue above the Grove. Organizers say it spilled over 700,000 gallons of water into the park and surrounding areas. The damage is so severe that the area won’t be usable for events for months to come. The festival is currently raising funds to rebuild the park, and fans can donate on its website or by texting STERNGROVE to 56512.