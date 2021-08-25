Dame D.O.L.L.A., a.k.a. Damian Lillard, Raps About His East Oakland ‘Home Team’

Welcome to Pass the Aux, where every week we feature new music by Bay Area artists. Check out past entries and submit a song for future coverage here.

Last week Deep East Oakland-bred NBA hoop star Damian Lillard, a.k.a. Dame D.O.L.L.A, released his latest project, Different on Levels the Lord Allowed. It features songs with big industry names⁠—Snoop Dogg, Raphael Saadiq, Q-Tip and Lil Wayne⁠—as well as top talent from the Bay Area, including Jane Handcock and Tree Thomas.

If you passed me the aux cord this week, I’d skip directly to the eighth track on the album, “Home Team.” The song features Dreebo, and focuses on D.O.L.L.A’s commitment to seeing his family prosper. “Stressin’ ‘bout the taxes paid, this shit be crazy/ But I still got enough to feed my babies’ babies’ babies’/ Big money, Dame D.O.L.L.A, not the dollar signs/ Whole circle college grads, family shit, proud of mine,” Dame raps.