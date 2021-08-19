That Viral TikTok Joke About Country Music is an Actual Country Music Song Now

"Could be a hit," country artist George Birge says with a shrug and a smile at the end of a TikTok video from last year. He was stitching a video posted by fellow TikToker Erynn Chambers, in which she satirizes the difference in subject matter that men and women in mainstream country music typically sing about. Birge added a melody and a few more lyrics, and a coy tagline: "if this blows up ill [sic] finish the song and release it."

Birge was right on both accounts: His TikTok did blow up, and the full version of the song, which he released in June, is currently a minor hit. It was one of the top 10 most added new singles for country radio on the day it was sent to stations last week.

"Beer Beer, Truck Truck" is not the first song to spring from TikTok to the radio, but here's how it all came together over the last 10 months.

"Girls in tight jeans" vs. "I destroyed everything he loved—and then I killed him"

In "Boys 'Round Here," Blake Shelton sings about how he and his friends aren't like your normal guys who listen to The Beatles or do the Dougie. Blake and his boys keep it country by drinking ice cold beers while "runnin' them red dirt roads out, kicking up dust."