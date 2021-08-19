Lawyers Investigate Death of Steve 'Zumbi' Gaines, Zion I MC

The family of Stephen "Zumbi" Gaines has hired a legal team to investigate the circumstances surrounding his Aug. 13 death at Alta Bates Summit Medical Center.

Initial statements from close friends indicated that Gaines, the beloved MC of East Bay hip-hop group Zion I, died from a combination of COVID-19 and a severe asthma attack. But a San Francisco Chronicle report on Sunday revealed that Gaines had been involved in a struggle at the hospital during which hospital security pinned him down and Berkeley police handcuffed him.

Now, his family's lawyers, Elizabeth Grossman and Lyn Agre, are investigating the cause of the 49-year-old's untimely death and urging the public to reach out with information.