A Countercultural Upbringing (and Pyramids) Power David Huffman’s ‘Afro Hippie’

“To test the pyramid energy, you would put a raw egg in a container and leave it in the center, and it shouldn’t rot because the pyramid energy was that deep work,” Huffman tells Harden. “Eventually, it crystallized, but it never ‘rotted.’ So, of course we thought, ‘This is working!’”

At BAC, Huffman’s Cosmic Pyramid makes that hoped-for energy visible and physical, with a spacey projection of colored light beaming down on an organic egg in a ceramic dish, surrounded by lengths of textiles. The scene is completed by the song “Love Shop,” composed for the 1976 sci-fi Logan’s Run, a fitting (and still futuristic) soundtrack of synthesized bleeps and bloops.

If Cosmic Pyramid is funneling energy, it’s definitely aided by the aura of the artwork and objects that surround it. This Season’s People, a six-foot-tall mixed media painting on panel, is a frenetic confluence of repeated Egyptian sphinxes, stenciled basketball nets, African fabric, expansive mark-making and hard-edged geometric abstraction. Glimpses of color and pattern hint at activity happening well beyond the panel’s edges; the sphinx, bearing Huffman’s mother’s face, looks stoically up and to the left, possibly to the future.

Even when the imagery in This Season’s People reappears elsewhere in the show, isolated or in more simplified forms, those individual elements retain their power. In Cosmic Soul Buddha, more stenciled basketball nets hint at a swirl of inner activity (much as the pyramid paintings do), this time in a silhouette of a meditating figure with an Afro. The sphinx face similarly finds an analog in Psychic Portraits, possibly the most mesmerizing works on view. In this series of previously unexhibited oils, Huffman paints images of defaced Egyptian statues halfway between stone and flesh, like an archaeologist paused in facial reconstruction.

Mining a past shaped by efforts to create a better future, Huffman demonstrates a nonlinear view of time. While some evidence of the ’60s and ’70s exists under a vitrine (the show’s parting or starting display, depending on how you circle the room), the rest of it lives on in the world, informing not just history but ideas for what comes next. In Afro Hippie those seeds from the past are reprinted, enlarged and reinterpreted in Huffman’s own art, suffusing the space with a sense that the work is ongoing, still possible, a cosmic pyramid of energy waiting to be unleashed.

‘Afro Hippie’ is on view at the Berkeley Art Center (1275 Walnut St.) through Oct. 16. Details here.