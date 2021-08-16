McDonald's Launches a Saweetie Celebrity Meal

The celebrity-inspired meals have been a hit for the fast-food chain. McDonald's President and CEO Chris Kempczinski hinted this month that more celebrity meals may be coming, according to USA Today.

In May, McDonald's announced new investments in diverse-owned media content for the company in an effort to further reflect its diverse customers, workers and communities in its marketing.

Over the next four years, the company says it will allocate advertising dollars to diverse-owned media companies, production houses and content creators. With Black-owned properties specifically, McDonald's says its diverse-owned media partners will increase from 2% to 5% of the company's national advertising spending over time.

Representation of diversity is on the rise among major brands

In the past year, many brands and companies have become noticeably more inclusive, featuring more Black and other minorities in their ads and marketing materials as a way to take a stand against racism.

Following George Floyd's murder last May, companies across the globe began issuing various calls to action—including more diversity in advertising, increased spending on diverse companies and investing a greater amount of money in minority-owned media companies—in an effort to connect with Black and brown consumers.

"With the uprising and the advocacy and the demands after the murder of George Floyd, really there's been a spotlight shining on the importance of highlighting and making space for Black people, specifically Black women," said Alfredo Del Cid, head of learning and development at Collective, a diversity, equity and inclusion consulting firm.

A number of major brands have struck deals with major Black celebrities in an effort to maintain and expand their consumers of color.

Earlier this year, Uber Eats partnered with Olympian Simone Biles, featuring the star gymnast in its ads and TV commercials around the time of the Tokyo Olympics.

Cadillac partnered with award-winning actress Regina King, naming her a brand ambassador and the star for its campaign for the newest line of the Escalade SUV.

And Beyoncé partnered with Adidas to launch her "Ivy Park" clothing collection.

"There's all of these ways that these partnerships are coming together that influence the consumer—because the consumer is ultimately interested in trust, right?" said Christina Ferraz, founder and head consultant of marketing agency Thirty6five.

"That trust with the brand is what's going to make them invest in the brand. When they see that that brand is doing what they want," they said.

In a social media world, brands are being held accountable

So far in 2021, large brands are continuing their commitment to invest more of their budgets in minority-owned companies.