Steve 'Zumbi' Gaines, Prolific Bay Area MC from Zion I, Dies at Age 49

Steve Gaines, the MC better known as Baba Zumbi from the Bay Area rap group Zion I, has died. KQED spoke directly with Zumbi's family and confirmed his death on Friday afternoon.
The family shared a statement with KQED Friday evening:
It is with utter disbelief and great sadness that the Gaines family shares the news of the passing of Steve “Zumbi” Gaines on Friday, August 13, 2021. Gaines, 49 and the MC of the critically acclaimed hip-hop group Zion I, passed away at Alta Bates Hospital today in the early morning from unknown causes. The family requests privacy in this very challenging time while they await further details.
Steve is survived by three sons, his mother and his brother. He was working on a Zion I reunion tour with longtime producer and collaborator, Amp Live, to honor the legacy of their musical endeavors for their fans.
Zumbi began releasing music under the Zion I name in 2000 together with DJ and producer Amp Live. Over the next decade, the group released seven full-length albums, plus several mixtapes and collaborations. Amp Live left Zion I in 2015, but the two had reunited for an anniversary tour together this year, scheduled for October.