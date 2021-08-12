San Jose Jazz Summer Fest Returns This Weekend

The San Jose Jazz Summer Fest returns smaller and safer this weekend, Aug. 13–15, after pulling the plug on last year’s event due to the pandemic.

The long-running jazz festival has shrunk its physical scope if not its musical one, reducing 2019’s 14 stages to six, three of them outdoors and three indoors.

The diverse range of headliners on the main stage at Plaza de César Chávez includes Prince protégé Judith Hill, Oakland-born soul singer Goapele, and Chicago rap legend Common, whose appearance reflects the festival’s increasing embrace of hip-hop.

Among the notable smaller venues is the Montgomery Theater, which will host two tribute performances: one for Doug Carn and another for Chick Corea. The work of organist Carn has experienced a revival thanks to his foundational contribution to the freshly popular 1970s spiritual jazz movement. Carn himself demonstrates his mastery of the jazz organ this weekend while jamming with a cast of Bay Area luminaries.