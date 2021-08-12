PBS and Ken Burns Vow to Do Better on Diversity, But Critics Aren't Convinced

"We asked PBS for transparency and accountability around the data, and these announcements sort of missed the point of the questions we posed," said Lee, a producer on the PBS documentary Asian Americans. She's also a member of Beyond Inclusion, the group which drafted the open letter; a non-profit collective of non-fiction filmmakers and executives led by individuals who are Black Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC).

"We don't see answers to how this will lead to structural change," Lee added. "You can't fix deep rooted structural concerns with a few months of thinking from the same folks who created the system in the first place."

At issue is the question of who controls the non-fiction stories told on PBS, and which stories—or filmmakers—get the most financial support.

PBS president says she "did not fully appreciate" the problem

PBS President and CEO Paula Kerger said she convened a diversity council within the service to consider diversity, equity and inclusion issues last year, not long after the murder of George Floyd by a police officer kicked off a worldwide civil rights reckoning.

But the letter from Beyond Inclusion convinced Kerger that even mid-career filmmakers of color with some success felt disenfranchised. And the problems with inclusion reached beyond PBS to the producers and companies which funnel programming to the service.

"When that letter landed, it really made me stop and think, let's dig a little deeper," she added. "Let's really look at the organization. Let's consider whether there are more ways that we can be the kind of organization that brings all stories forward."