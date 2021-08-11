Desi Comedy Fest Aims to Unify South Asians Through Laughter

For about a decade now, South Asia and its diaspora have been experiencing a live comedy boom. YouTube sets and Netflix India specials have popularized the once exotic act of stand-up for a Desi audience and launched the careers of a generation of young, hungry comics.

The attention on live Desi comedy hasn’t come without consequences: recent high-profile court cases and arrests of comedians who wade into religious or political issues have dramatized the fault lines that rip apart South Asia today. Bridging that divide is the reason Samson Koletkar, an Indian Jewish comedian, co-founded the annual Desi Comedy Fest with fellow comedian Abhay N in the first place.

“We all like to laugh. We have some common things that we can laugh about,” says Koletkar. As a further symbol of solidarity, he chose the dates of Independence of Pakistan and India, August 14th and 15th, to host the stand-up nights.

Now in its eighth year, the festival’s mission has grown beyond its initial purview. “When we started in the beginning, it was all about Indian and Pakistani comics. Then we started finding and booking Sri Lankan, Bangladeshi, Afghani, Iranian. We sort of expanded all over, even picked up Middle Eastern comics, East Asian comics. And we sort of kept diversifying, because what we eventually realized is there is a lot of diversity within ‘South Asian.’ There's a lot of mixes.”