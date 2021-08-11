All the Reasons People are Mad About Mayim Bialik and Mike Richards Hosting ‘Jeopardy!’

Twitter exploded on Wednesday afternoon after Mayim Bialik (Blossom/Amy Farrah Fowler/real-life scientist) and Mike Richards (non-famous guy) were finally announced as the new, permanent hosts of Jeopardy!. This might be the first time a cerebral 57-year-old gameshow has caused such an online firestorm, but the reasons for the controversy go far beyond the impossible task ABC had of filling Alex Trebek’s shoes.

Since the universally beloved Jeopardy! host died in November 2020, after 37 years of helming the show, a great number of temporary hosts have been cycled in and out to keep Jeopardy! rolling. Ken Jennings, the current record holder for the longest winning streak on the show was the first, doing a six-week run. Then a hodgepodge of guest hosts followed. There were journalists like Katie Couric, Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta; talk-show hosts including Dr. Oz, Savannah Guthrie and Robin Roberts. There were even a couple of sports types—quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Fox sportscaster Joe Buck both gave hosting a try.

But out of all of the temporary hosts, a clear fan favorite emerged: Reading Rainbow’s LeVar Burton. Not only does Burton have a warm-but-authoritative tone that’s similar to Trebek’s, he was not at all quiet about his desire to take over the position. When fans found out he didn’t get the job this week—even after over 267,000 of them signed a petition to make it so—many vented on Twitter.