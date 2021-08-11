'What If...?' Gives the Marvel Universe an Animated Remix for Disney+

It is perfectly natural to want to go into any given episode knowing precisely which MCU storyline is about to get tweaked, and how. Smartly, however, none of the three episodes made available to critics gave away the game upfront in the episode title, say. I'd recommend going into each episode knowing as little as possible, as the creators have deliberately structured them with built-in red herrings and minor misdirects; the reveals of these twists are a big part of this show's appeal.

Jeffrey Wright voices the shadowy, mysterious Uatu the Watcher, introducing each episode with the required all-knowing detachment. It has been widely publicized that the second episode features the late Chadwick Boseman's final performance, reprising the role of T'Challa with all the warmth and conviction he embodied onscreen. And while it can be puzzling for MCU actors' voices to show up as briefly as many do here (credit Disney+ money for getting Stanley Tucci to schlep into a studio to deliver two lousy lines into a microphone), it does lend the whole affair a familiarity that firmly grounds each episode.

In the run-up to this series' debut, there's been widespread speculation that it might somehow advance or at least acknowledge the events of Disney+'s previous MCU show Loki , which made a lot of hay out of the creation of a Marvel multiverse, and the looming threat to all existence that came with it. Here, though, the existence of a multiverse teeming with alternate worlds (NOTE: the word "timeline," so essential to the Loki series, never comes up) seems a long-established fact, and a pretty mundane one at that. Uatu, certainly, doesn't seem worried overmuch—but then, anyone with that guy's fashion sense (a high, Ming-the-Merciless collar, really? Before Labor Day?) is probably pretty unflappable.