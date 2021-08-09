Amanda Knox: 'Stillwater' Movie Repeats 'Fiction' Pushed By Italian Prosecutor

McCarthy told Vanity Fair that he was directly inspired by the Knox story, and couldn't help but imagine what it would be like to be in Knox's shoes.

Knox's story, the director and co-writer said, ultimately became a jumping off point for the movie.

"We decided, 'Hey, let's leave the Amanda Knox case behind,'" McCarthy told the magazine. "But let me take this piece of the story—an American woman studying abroad involved in some kind of sensational crime and she ends up in jail—and fictionalize everything around it."

But Knox says that McCarthy didn't completely fictionalize everything; he simply "chose to explicitly repeat the fiction that was invented by my prosecutor."

Nor did McCarthy "do the empathy and effort to reach out" to understand how his re-telling might impact her, she said.

"My story is not the sordid trial and saga and the murder, but it is the experience of a person who is swept up in something way bigger than herself that she had nothing to do with, who survives a very harsh prison environment and then who enters into a world that has pre-defined her based on a false premise," Knox said. "That's an interesting story. And it's not the story that Stillwater told."

After the publication of the Vanity Fair story last week, Knox criticized the film, in a Twitter thread and in an Atlantic essay, for profiting off of her name and likeness without her permission.