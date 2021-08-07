How a Composer Puts a Horse's Movements to Music For the Tokyo Olympics

U.S. rider Steffen Peters rode Suppenkasper, nicknamed Mopsi, to a bumping electronic mix. That earned him the nickname "rave horse." Germany's Isabell Werth looked to the majesty of Beethoven's Ode to Joy for her performance.

Norway's Carina Cassoe Kruth went for an 80s medley including "I Want To Know What Love Is" by Foreigner and "Footloose" by Kenny Loggins.

Kruth said she wanted to bring out her girly and fun qualities of her horse, nicknamed "Dancer," and get the judges to tap their toes to the beat. "It's fun to ride, and yeah, I'm actually singing a bit along in my head when I ride it."

The U.K.'s Carl Hester rode his horse, En Vogue, to groovy disco music that channeled the Bee Gees.

"That's a funky beat," Hester said of the composition. "He's got such a good rhythm himself"

"I didn't want any background stuff. I wanted a beat that I could really ride to because he's so powerful," he added. "I loved all of that music, actually. I thought it was really, really suited to him."

A composer matches a horse's routine and personality to music

Tom Hunt, who composes the music for the U.K. team, is in charge of making sure the tunes suit the horses. He wrote that funky beat that Hester rode to.

Hunt said that years ago, music used to be more of an afterthought in dressage. "In some cases that I used to listen to, the music would just stop and something else would kick in."

Now, it's highly customized and carefully thought out.

The riders figure out what moves they'll do—and then Hunt will put together a composition to fit.