How a Composer Puts a Horse's Movements to Music For the Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO — In equestrian dressage, horses maneuver through complicated, dance-like choreography. The animals pirouette, step high, extend their legs long, and side step to music, signaled by an expert rider.
Olympic teams are turning to special composers to put together music tailored to highlight the best qualities of the horse and the routine.
"The music side of it really brought our sport to life," said Winnie Murphy, a spokesperson for British Equestrian. That's particularly true for spectators who aren't already attuned to the highly technical aspects of equestrian.
The Grand Prix Freestyle event, where riders can choose their own music and moves rather than go through a pre-set test, is the blockbuster event of Olympic dressage.
Horses move to electronic music, disco and classical
On a hot night last week, a huge range of tunes blasted through the nearly empty arena.