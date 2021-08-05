Mattel's Barbie Turns Women of Science, Including COVID Vaccine Developer, Into Dolls

"Barbie recognizes that all frontline workers have made tremendous sacrifices when confronting the pandemic and the challenges it heightened," said Lisa McKnight, senior vice president and global head of Barbie and Dolls at Mattel. "To shine a light on their efforts, we are sharing their stories."

She added that she hopes the new launch "inspires the next generation to take after these heroes."

The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine co-developer has been producing and testing vaccines for over a decade, according to her Oxford University profile. And just last month, the now widely available vaccine set a distribution milestone of 1 billion doses.

As of this year, only 35% of STEM students are women, according to STEM Women, a U.K. organization dedicated to increasing the number of women in the STEM workforce.

