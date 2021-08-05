Piano Virtuoso George Li Rises Above the ‘Child Prodigy’ Label

Wha Kyung Byun, Li’s principal teacher, recalls first hearing the pianist when he was 11 years old. “I’ve heard many, many prodigies, but my first impression when George touched the piano was that he and the instrument became one,” she says. “The instrument ignites something in him, and music just burst out and came to life.”

The transition from prodigy to artist, historically speaking, has never been quite so straightforward. Schonberg’s perceptive remark, echoed by Byun, doesn’t shirk the reality of failure for most wunderkinds, a path laden with pitfalls, both musical and commercial. For every Josef Hofmann and Martha Argerich, there are cases of Ruth Slenczynska and Dimitris Sgouros—pianists of high natural fluency, but artists who, for one reason or another, fail to sustain the imagination of the public or take ahold of their own.

“Any talented child can mimic,” says Byun, a professor at the New England Conservatory. “I had a young student, a girl, who was a true prodigy. She could play anything. But she got bored, things became mechanical. If you don’t have that curiosity, that fire, you cannot reach the next level. It just dies.”

Perhaps the greatest prodigy in history, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, braved an arduous transition himself. He penned his beloved Concerto No. 24—a favorite of Byun’s that Li will perform this week—at age 30, just five years before his death. It reveals a brimming imagination fueled by industriousness and the desire to create.

“What’s so special about Mozart is there’s a freedom of imagination there,” Li says. “A lot of it has to be pure talent, but it’s the mental capacity—and not just the intellect, [but] the artistic freedom to create so much. His music is written in the classical form, bound by all of its rules, but it’s always changing—almost improvisatory—and the sheer amount of ideas that flows from the music is just astounding.”

“I started learning the concerto in May, and there’s this gorgeous balance of elegance, tragedy and sorrow,” Li continues. “Professor Byun painted a scene for me of an orphan on the street looking for his or her parents. It’s a vulnerable and tragic scene, but very beautiful.”

All musical prodigies are, in essence, artistic orphans, vulnerable to the interests and whims of the world, and always in need of esoteric guidance. The few who find artistic nourishment in the form of knowledgeable mentors and sensible benefactors are the fortunate ones who stand any chance of going further.

“You can have the seed of the most beautiful plant, but you have to nourish it,” Byun says. “I love Einstein’s quotation, ‘Knowledge without imagination is nothing.’ That’s where George is very different: he has that fire. Of course, he is very disciplined, very talented, but he also has a great appetite for learning things beyond music.”