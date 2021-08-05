A Book to Help Children Understand the Effects of Environmental Racism

In the children's book Annalise's Cough, two young girls grow to understand the impacts of environmental racism and its connections to their personal health.

Although the story has touches of fantasy and references to African spirituality, the book speaks to real local issues—like toxic waste in San Francisco's Hunters Point, harmful chemicals near Mare Island in Vallejo and the pollution of refineries in Richmond.

The book, illustrated by Jessica Jones, is written by DeMareon Gipson. This weekend, Gipson appears at a virtual presentation of his work as a part of the Oakland Public Library's series highlighting local authors.

Gipson, a multifaceted writer from Vallejo, says the online event will have something for people of all ages.

Along with reading from Annalise's Cough, Gipson plans to recite poetry, participate in a question-and-answer session and screen his short film, The Heraldist, which he debuted on Juneteenth.