Olympics Spoilers Are Frustrating. Here's How You Can Avoid Them

Let's face it: Nobody likes spoilers.
Whether it's with sports, reality TV, Jeopardy or that series you've been watching since season one, something so simple as a tweet or a Facebook post from a family member can ruin it for you in less than 30 seconds.
We've been trying our best to avoid spoilers about (spoiler alert:) the Olympics. But, despite the numerous attempts to duck and dodge, there are many ways to learn the results—even before you see them on TV.
With Tokyo being 13 hours ahead of the U.S. East Coast, it's a bit difficult to catch the games live unless you're staying up and pulling an all-nighter.
"It's so hard. It's almost impossible to avoid spoilers—especially with the Olympics," says Tang Tang, a media professor at Kent State University. "There's social media and all types of media platforms reporting on it, including international media, so it's almost impossible to stay away."