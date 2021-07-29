Now Playing! Nam June Paik’s Playful Pairing with Merce Cunningham

Taking a cue from Paik, SFMOMA is streaming online three made-for-TV videos in succession during the run of the show. A special delight is Blue Studio: Five Segments, the video on offer through this Saturday, July 31. A collaboration between Paik, Charles Atlas, Merce Cunningham and Shigeko Kubota, this mid-1970s work was created for WNET-New York and provides 15 irreverent yet carefully constructed minutes of dance, visual effects and audio detritus.

The point of the piece, in addition to showcasing a series of casual dances created and performed by Cunningham specifically for the camera, is to demolish the pedestal routinely constructed for artists and to return Merce—and Jasper Johns, with whom he has a warm but facile phone conversation on the soundtrack—to the ranks of regular folk. It’s just like Paik to dissolve the supposed divide between art and banality, artifice and substance, and pantheon artists and everyday people.

Paik’s pal John Cage also turns up on the soundtrack, recounting a couple amusing anecdotes and contributing to the sense of friends hanging out and accidentally (but not really) making art. The primitive video effects, which employ the magic of superimposition to enable three, four or even five Merces to strike a pose together, don’t feel dated so much as charming. (I dare you not to laugh at the poodle’s cameo.)