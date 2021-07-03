PHOTOS: 15 Things Folks Can't Live Without in a Pandemic, From Ants to Holy Water

Yes, those are large ants filling that white bowl. Cadena writes that she has a renewed appreciation for these hormigas culonas, a nutritious local delicacy. That particular part of her diet is unusual, but like many other folks, she's been drinking plenty of caffeine and alcohol—as represented by her coffee maker and bottle of Lambrusco. For both, Cadena connects the experience to spending time and meals with her family. Zuccotti likes how Cadena describes her sneakers in the context of no longer worrying so much about how she looks. "I've never felt so confident and comfortable wearing relaxed clothes," Cadena writes. That struck a chord with Zuccotti, whose high heels have also been stashed away.

Maria Belen Morales, Quito, Ecuador

Morales' toes peek into the frame, although she's not actually one of her 15 items. Humans (and the occasional cat) do pop up on other lists and in photos. In Morales' case, her newborn baby Inti is represented by all of the objects related to her care, including the unfurled baby wrap framing the image and the yellow bottle of Agua de Florida "for cleaning and healing rituals." The scented spray is something that's also among Zuccotti's 15 items. "If you are down, you smell it, and you have a boost and feel better," she says.

Padmavathy Krishna Kumar, Bangalore, India

Many of Kumar's items were plucked directly from her garden, which was a visually striking choice. But what really stands out for Zuccotti is how each holds a distinctly different meaning for Kumar. Rosemary and thyme are valued for their scent, the chilies are a "mood uplifting" shade of red, and the spinach and ajwain leaf represent her rediscovery of her mother's cooking.

Naitiemu Nyanjom, Nairobi, Kenya

You can't miss the bright pink vibrator—a sign, Zuccotti says, of the honesty participants brought to this project. The largest item in Nyanjom's collection, however, is the kora, a long-necked harp lute. "I really wanna learn a musical instrument this year," Nyanjom writes. That has been a widespread sentiment, notes Zuccotti, who saw a particular surge of interest in people reconnecting with their culture through music.

Mohamad Chehimi, Kuwait City, Kuwait

Chehimi spent lockdown at home, but not in his home country. So like other contributors "in a place that's not their place," as Zuccotti describes it, the Lebanon native found ways to bridge the distance. There's Lebanese-American author Kahil Gibran's The Prophet, a book he's read three times. There's also a Nintendo Switch, which Chehimi used "to meet my friends 'virtually' playing online games such as Animal Crossing."

Sheena, Manila, Philippines

"As everyone is using face masks and half my face is covered, I make sure that my eyes look alluring and pretty," Sheena writes to explain why eye make-up is in her list of 15. She's also included hair straighteners because she has been experimenting with different styles and colors. This focus on appearance is possibly linked to Zuccotti's favorite object in the photo: the karaoke microphone. With bars shut, Manila residents like Sheena turned to home karaoke in droves. Parents complained that their homeschooled kids were so distracted by the ruckus that the government banned "karaokes, videokes and other sound producing devices" during daylight hours.

Magdalena Zajac, Ljubljana, Slovenia

A little stuffed koala is "a friend spending the whole quarantine with me," the international exchange student from Poland writes. That's a positive way to view the situation—something Zuccotti saw expressed in a variety of ways. (Check out Rino from Tokyo, Japan, who has a drawing of fingers crossed.) Zajac's collection also includes a pair of rose-colored spectacles that emphasize her sunny outlook. "In my country, we use the expression 'look through pink glasses' to assume a generally optimistic and cheerful attitude," she writes.

Vittoria Tedaldi, Madrid, Spain

Tedaldi titled her photo, "Walking barefoot through lockdown," so the pair of socks pictured were an anti-essential—being at home meant she didn't need to wear them. She writes that "we suddenly had time to play," which is why there's that eye-catching set of playing cards honoring Spanish culinary history, illustrated by artist Silja Goetz. Tedaldi's steel spoon, which she includes as a nod to "cooking as a way of caring," also stands out to Zuccotti. She notes that in several American photos, spoons that were used to cheer essential workers by banging on pots held a different meaning.

Dati Agno, Lome, Togo

Not every contributor is on Instagram. Zuccotti's trainer at her London gym hails from Togo, and when she told him about her project, he convinced his grandmother to submit her 15 items. Agno's list is loaded with relatively basic needs, such as fruit, flour and a fan. And like many images from Africa, she includes a Bible. Zuccotti notes that these types of items are a sign that even as many of us changed the essential things in our lives, others found comfort in their usual objects.

