U.S. Sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson Suspended After Positive Marijuana Test

U.S. track and field star Sha'Carri Richardson will be suspended for one month after testing positive for THC, the main psychoactive component of marijuana.

The result means she cannot compete in the 100-meter race at the Tokyo Olympics. She was seen as the U.S.'s best contender for a gold medal in the event.

"Don't judge me, because I am human," Richardson said in an interview with NBC's Today show. "I'm you. I just happen to run a little faster."

The 21-year-old accepted the monthlong period of ineligibility for the failed drug test beginning on June 28, according to the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency.

"The rules are clear, but this is heartbreaking on many levels; hopefully, her acceptance of responsibility and apology will be an important example to us all that we can successfully overcome our regrettable decisions, despite the costly consequences of this one to her," said USADA CEO Travis T. Tygart in a statement.