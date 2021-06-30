KQED is a proud member of
Dr. Tim Seelig, Artistic Director and Conductor of San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus, to Retire

Samuel Getachew
Dr. Tim Seelig will step down from his role at the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus after 10 seasons. (Dave Earl)

On Tuesday, the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus (SFGMC) announced that Dr. Tim Seelig will retire from his position as Artistic Director and Conductor at the end of the SFGMC’s 44th season in 2022.

Seelig served 10 years in this position, and the organization expanded to over 300 singers during his tenure. He oversaw the Lavender Pen Tour, which took SFGMC through a number of southern states in 2017 as a response to the election of former President Trump, and the release of Gay Chorus Deep South, the award-winning documentary of the tour. During his time as Artistic Director, the chorus established a new home at 170 Valencia St., and launched its nationwide educational youth outreach program RHYTHM.

“As I look back over the last decade with the chorus, the milestones are humbling,” Seelig said. “For me, the successes of these 10 seasons with SFGMC are not counted in numbers of singers or dollars, but in the lives and hearts moved by the music we have made together.”

Before joining SFGMC, Dr. Seelig served on the faculty at Southern Methodist University for 14 years, and was Artistic Director & Conductor of Dallas’ Turtle Creek Chorale for 20 years. He conducted annually at Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center for 25 years, and holds four degrees. Dr. Seelig released his memoir Tale of Two Tims: Big Ol’ Baptist, Big Ol’ Gay in 2020.

“San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus will forever be indebted to Tim for his many years of service and contributions to the chorus and our community,” said SFGMC Executive Director Chris Verdugo. “He helped elevate SFGMC to the global stage while also transforming the chorus into a worldwide leader in the LGBTQ+ choral movement. He’s been a partner, friend and leader.”

