Dr. Tim Seelig, Artistic Director and Conductor of San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus, to Retire

“As I look back over the last decade with the chorus, the milestones are humbling,” Seelig said. “For me, the successes of these 10 seasons with SFGMC are not counted in numbers of singers or dollars, but in the lives and hearts moved by the music we have made together.”

Before joining SFGMC, Dr. Seelig served on the faculty at Southern Methodist University for 14 years, and was Artistic Director & Conductor of Dallas’ Turtle Creek Chorale for 20 years. He conducted annually at Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center for 25 years, and holds four degrees. Dr. Seelig released his memoir Tale of Two Tims: Big Ol’ Baptist, Big Ol’ Gay in 2020.

“San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus will forever be indebted to Tim for his many years of service and contributions to the chorus and our community,” said SFGMC Executive Director Chris Verdugo. “He helped elevate SFGMC to the global stage while also transforming the chorus into a worldwide leader in the LGBTQ+ choral movement. He’s been a partner, friend and leader.”