Dr. Tim Seelig, Artistic Director and Conductor of San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus, to Retire

On Tuesday, the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus (SFGMC) announced that Dr. Tim Seelig will retire from his position as Artistic Director and Conductor at the end of the SFGMC’s 44th season in 2022.
Seelig served 10 years in this position, and the organization expanded to over 300 singers during his tenure. He oversaw the Lavender Pen Tour, which took SFGMC through a number of southern states in 2017 as a response to the election of former President Trump, and the release of Gay Chorus Deep South, the award-winning documentary of the tour. During his time as Artistic Director, the chorus established a new home at 170 Valencia St., and launched its nationwide educational youth outreach program RHYTHM.