'Zola' Takes a Twitter Thread and Turns It Into a Fever Dream on Film

Of course, if you recall the Tweets that started it all, you're aware Zola isn't so much seduced as she is bamboozled by Stefani, and once they've reached the south, things quickly go south. In the vein of plenty of movies set in Florida—especially Spring Breakers, another tale of young white women gone ratchet—there's always a sense that danger; the truly bizarre, or some combination of the two, is lurking around every corner. There's a surrealistic quality to the aesthetic, the camera's lens emitting a haze evoking both humidity and a dream-like state.

Writer-director Janicza Bravo and co-writer Jeremy O. Harris find a distinct, playful rhythm in nearly every image, sound, and piece of dialogue. Text message exchanges don't appear onscreen as they would on a phone, but instead are spoken aloud by the actors in a borderline-mono-tone as they type and recite at the same time; it suggests the zombifying role technology plays in our lives even as it carves out more avenues for connection. As if mimicking re-tweet and share buttons, dialogue, imagery, and sounds are often repeated, layered side by side or intermittent. (One striking motif depicts Zola posing and preening in a hall of mirrors, her many reflections spanning the entire frame).

And as Paige's Zola narrates the adventure, she echoes the real-life Zola's written cadence, delivering some of the film's funniest moments as she reacts to her increasingly worrying surroundings. A movie like this could easily turn into a tale where the protagonist is merely a bystander along with the viewer, with everything happening to her and no sign of agency or personality in sight. But again, I come back to Paige's performance and how so much of it rides on what she does with those eyes, and not what she says. You know how there are some people who suck at making a poker face—the ones who just can't possibly suppress the expressions that stream across their face no matter how hard they try? That's Zola. During one of the movie's recurring freeze-frame moments, Zola advises us to "watch every move" Stefani makes going forward. The same should be stressed in regard to Zola, who seems to instinctively know when to sit back and observe, when to assert herself, and when she needs to be worried. It's all there on her face.

The real-life Zola was reportedly involved behind-the-scenes, approving the script and receiving an executive producing credit, a move that seems to have kept the film from the very real danger of being exploitative of King's story. It also helps that Bravo and Harris are an ideal match for this narrative, as both creators possess styles tending to revel in the discomforting and disorienting as a means of saying the quiet, horrifying parts people are not "supposed to" reveal out loud. (See Lemon, Bravo's subversive directorial debut interrogating an insidious brand of white male intellectualism; and Slave Play, Harris's polarizing, Tony-nominated Broadway debut bluntly confronting modern interracial relationships.)