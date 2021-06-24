SPELLLING’s New Album Dazzles with Surreal Storytelling, Ornate Instruments

“The ‘Above’ songs, I’m thinking also about writing songs for other people, building a portfolio for writing and maybe writing for a film and scoring,” SPELLLING explains.

The Turning Wheel starts with the strings and rich sound of “Little Deer,” and SPELLLING matches the moment with her clear, involving singing. “For ‘Little Deer,’ it was listening to a lot of Jackson Five and Michael Jackson and thinking about, ‘How do I bring out the child in me to sing these songs, to have that youthful innocent timbre to the way that I sing?’” she says. “I treat it like a research project, I do things to just get me in that mode.”





Another “Above” song with a particularly interesting title is “Emperor With An Egg.” As SPELLLING notes, its origin is anything but mystical. The idea came to her while watching a documentary about emperor penguins. “I’ll just see a moment like that and get really attached to the metaphor of really simple things,” she says. “Watching the conditions that the emperor penguins were in and this kingdom of ice and the struggle to protect your creation—to me, it just locked into this bigger concept of the album.”

The shift from “Above” to “Below” comes fully to the fore in “Boys in School,” where the feeling turns from warmth to a focused coolness, with a full classic rock-style guitar section towards the end. It’s a variation in theatricality, moving from the mental space of writing for others to considering something more personal. There’s still a sense of playing a role, something fully apparent in another “Below” centerpiece track, the string-swirled, pulsing-bass mood-out “Queen of Wands.”





“The vocals ended up taking months and I would go with a certain song and just live in that song for a really long time,” SPELLLING recalls. “‘Queen of Wands’ was the first song I started to do the vocals for. It’s this character—it’s based off of tarot—but a character who’s just finding empowerment. I had to just really put myself in the mind of the character. I think each song has its own sort of force. I imagine just the character that’s in the song; it’s like method acting.”

While shows and tours are starting to happen again, SPELLLING doesn’t have anything specifically planned beyond an appearance next year at Spain’s legendary Primavera Sound festival. But she has ideas for her return to the stage, as well as for how she’d like to approach the next album.

“I’m thinking about opportunities like that to do music production for theater, maybe creating a performance that aligns with my background with performance art from school,” she says. “Doing that in a music venue and having that on tour, certain aspects like that I think are really exciting to think about. Also, just after how much energy this album took, I’m also thinking maybe the next thing I put out will be really minimal.”