After 28 Quirky Years, Conan O'Brien is Leaving Late Night

Conan O'Brien keeps saying this goodbye is a good thing.

After 28 years as a late night talk show host, spanning three different shows on two networks, he leaves the nightly grind tonight. He'll sign off from his TBS show Conan, presumably for good.

But in watching a run of half-hour episodes leading up to tonight's finale, it seems there's something else going on underneath the smiles, nostalgia and good times.

Featuring a roster of longtime pals, the final episodes can't help feeling a little like a wake—if a fun and good-natured one. Seth Rogen let it slip that he was about 12 years old when he first watched O'Brien on TV back in the mid '90s; another sign of how influential the host has been for a generation of comics in ways that are rarely credited.