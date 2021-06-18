Scott Alcoholocaust, Legendary Bay Area Punk Promoter, Dies at 54

Legendary San Francisco punk promoter Scott Alcoholocaust has died at the age of 54, after an 18-month battle with metastatic prostate cancer. Alcoholocaust—whose real name was Scott Rogers—had been deeply involved in the Bay Area underground scene for 25 years. In that time, he booked more than 4,000 shows, and garnered a reputation for being among the most passionate and dedicated promoters in punk.
Alcoholocaust's diagnosis was first publicly announced in February 2020. At that time, a GoFundMe campaign to help with his medical and living expenses raised over $140,000—a testament to how beloved he was in the community, and how many lives he touched. As word of his passing spread online, an outpouring of love and appreciation ensued for his work ethic, his larger-than-life personality, and the support he tirelessly gave to local musicians.