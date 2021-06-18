In Ebony G. Patterson’s ‘Garden,’ Hidden Dangers and Delights

Central images resolve only by alternating one’s view between a broader vantage point and close-up inspection. Embarrassingly slowly, I isolated the trio of female figures who appear in different poses throughout the pentaptych; they’re nearly obscured by the flora and fauna that surrounds them. In an approach that’s repeated elsewhere in the show, Patterson erases their necks and heads from the photographic image, rendering each figure anonymous, a mix of visible and invisible. It’s an eerie effect, compounded by the ragged-edge holes that punctuate the center of each composition. For Patterson, the garden is home to great beauty, but also great violence.

Where ...and the dew cracks the earth stops just shy of spilling out of its deep frames, Patterson gives in to gravity in two assemblages that incorporate jacquard-woven photo tapestries, embellished statues of birds (roosters and a peacock) and all manner of dazzling things (glitter, beads, gold leaf, tassels—the list goes on).

In when the land is in plumage...a peacock is in molting, a sculpture of a peacock covered in delicate white flowers stands on a pile of gold conch shells from which two hands extend, palms up. Instead of paying attention to what could be a pleading gesture, the peacock looks back at its own finery: a trail of pearl-like beads that spreads across the floor and up onto the wall behind, connecting to the jacquard tapestry. The peacock’s “train” is covered in glitter and jewelry, images of vines and dangling arms, and simply drips with a sense of opulence.

The materials of this piece (and its rooster-populated companion, ...they wondered what to do...for those who bear/bare witness) can overwhelm the senses. As with ...and the dew cracks the earth..., the tapestry installations benefit from close-up scanning, as if hunting objects in an I Spy book. A woven hand emerges here, a bejeweled spider brooch there. Patterson’s work teems with life. The light glinting off sparkly surfaces imbues these pieces with a kind of vibrating movement.

The most melancholy and still work in the show is also its most candy-colored. In i dug him up II, a mixed media photo collage from 2014, Patterson again erases the photographed figure at its center, leaving only the suggestion of a prone body, one shoe off, the fingers of a gloved hand clasping a golden flower. In many of her works, she restages media images of scenes of violent deaths, scenes in which both victims and bystanders—both often young Black men—are degraded, their dignity scrubbed away by a camera’s intrusion. Something terrible has happened in i dug him up II, and the juxtaposition between the decorative imagery and the horizontal body is deeply uncomfortable. The figure’s floral-patterned clothes blend nearly completely into the floral-patterned background, a nod perhaps to the flower-filled memorials that spontaneously appear at the sites of someone’s death.

Humans, even when their bodies are fragmented, or only suggested by the shape of brightly patterned clothing, are central to all the work in ...when the cuts erupt. If this garden is overgrown, Patterson’s work asks, who once tended it? And why are they no longer present? Surrounding her figures with creatures that morph, molt and shed their skins, Patterson enmeshes humanity in the natural world, where we might learn how to transform.