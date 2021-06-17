This week, extremely rich human MacKenzie Scott leaned into her fairly new role as a philanthropic superhero by giving away $2.7 billion to 286 worthy organizations—many of them in the Bay Area.
Dozens of Bay Area Arts, Social Justice Groups Get Huge Donations From MacKenzie Scott
Scott, who was born and raised in San Francisco, committed to donating at least half of her wealth after she was awarded a 4% stake in Amazon during her 2019 divorce from Jeff Bezos. The novelist, who was married to the Amazon founder for 25 years, gave almost $6 billion to nonprofits in 2020 as well.
This week, Scott made charitable contributions to a huge variety of Bay Area organizations: social justice collectives, healthcare providers, academic institutions and arts groups. In a Medium blog posted on Tuesday, Scott expressed her belief that "social structures that inflate wealth present obstacles to them."
She also noted:
Arts and cultural institutions can strengthen communities by transforming spaces, fostering empathy, reflecting community identity, advancing economic mobility, improving academic outcomes, lowering crime rates, and improving mental health, so we evaluated smaller arts organizations creating these benefits with artists and audiences from culturally rich regions and identity groups that donors often overlook.
San Francisco's Women's Audio Mission, a nonprofit dedicated to the advancement of women and girls in music production, was one of many local groups to receive a million dollars. Founder and executive director Terri Winston described the biggest single donation in the organization’s history as “transformational.”
“At this moment in our country, it is incredibly important to include and amplify the voices of women, girls and gender-expansive folks, especially in the production of the music and messages in the soundtrack of our lives,” Winston wrote in a press release, adding that the money will support the organization’s expansion into Los Angeles and Nashville. “[Scott's] investment in WAM will allow us to expand nationally to other music hubs and bring our award-winning training and mentoring programs to thousands of women and girls.”
Los Cenzontles Cultural Arts Academy in Richmond was another organization that received a million dollar donation. Academy president Marco Gonzales said, “This remarkable gift will help stabilize our organization and hopefully attract additional investment that supports our mission and our community.” The Academy is a Latino-led, artist-driven, nonprofit dedicated to Mexican American community and arts.
The long list of Bay Area organizations that received donations from MacKenzie Scott this week is as follows:
San Francisco
- Alonzo King Lines Ballet
- Asian Pacific Fund
- Center for Asian American Media (CAAM)
- Chinatown Community Development Center
- Chinese For Affirmative Action (CAASF)
- Donors Choose
- ID Insight
- Kiva
- Magic Bus SF
- NGO Source
- Recess Collective
- Room to Read
- SF Community Health Center
- TechSoup Global
- Women's Audio Mission (WAM)
- Women's Funding Network
- Yerba Buena Center for the Arts (YBCA)
- Youth Speaks
Menlo Park
Oakland
- Asian Americans/Pacific Islanders in Philanthropy (AAPIP)
- Center For Cultural Power
- Common Counsel Foundation
- Common Future
- CompassPoint Non-Profit Services
- East Bay Fund For Artists
- Faith in Action
- Greenlining Institute
- Institute For Transformative Technologies
- National Equity Project
- Neighborhood Funders Group (NFG)
- Race Forward
- Rockwood Leadership Institute
- Solidaire Network
- Volunteer Match
- Youth Radio (YR Media)
Richmond
No word yet on whether his ex-wife’s commitment to being awesome has had any effect on Jeff Bezos’ commitment to being a supervillain.