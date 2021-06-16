The 'Friends,' Ranked, From Ross to Best

Ross got very mopey over the show's ten seasons, and he developed a temper at one point and started yelling at his co-workers, and he said Rachel's name during his wedding to Emily, and it took him forever to stop resenting Susan for being married to Carol, and so forth and so on. But I must say, I was still impressed to see that Ross received 76 percent of the thousands of votes for Worst Friend that came in.

That's so many! That means that if the other five Friends were statistically similar to our listeners, 3.8 of them would have thought he was the worst one in the group! Hopefully, Monica wouldn't, since that's his sister, so out of the four Friends he's not related to, only .2 people—like, just Phoebe's arm—picked anybody other than Ross as Worst Friend! Maybe he should have abandoned the Pivot Couch earlier.

5. Rachel

This one surprised me a little more! I grew to appreciate Rachel's goofy sense of humor, but it's true that in the beginning, she was presented as spoiled and self-interested, obsessed with shopping and buying and reluctant to abandon her father's credit cards. Over time, I think Jennifer Aniston's offbeat comic energy gave Rachel a highly necessary jolt of strangeness, and I will never tire of her warm friendship with Joey, which led to such highlights as their exchanging their favorite books. Putting Little Women in the freezer was maybe the most Joey thing to ever happen, and it was Rachel who understood best that he needed to do it.

4. Monica

I think Monica fell into a little bit of the TV writing problem in which competence, especially in women, is easily exaggerated until it becomes a kind of neurotic unpleasantness (the same thing happened to Rebecca, played by Kirstie Alley, on Cheers). In the early going, Monica was the nurturer, the mom, the host, the adult. Over time, especially after she and Chandler were married (...spoiler alert?), she got kind of mean and critical in a different way I enjoyed a lot less. I think early Monica would have fared better if she hadn't been saddled with the problems of later Monica, much as I think later Rachel would have done better in our vote without the limitations of early Rachel.