Wasabi the Pekingese Won Best in Show and Westminster Fans are Mad

Despite all the online noise, Wasabi’s win wasn’t totally out of left field. In fact, his great-grandad Malachy—who, like Wasabi, was handled by David Fitzpatrick—won Best in Show in 2012. Here he is being kind of smug about it:

Spare a thought for all the Pekingese in-between, who just didn’t measure up. Like Pequest Primrose from 2019:

And Cooper, this nose-licking plebian from 2014:

Don't even get me started on this egomaniac...

For those wishing to keep track, the very first Pekingese winner was Chik T’Sun of Caversham in 1960. Then came St. Aubrey Dragonora of Elsdon in 1982. And Wendessa Crown Prince waddled off with the crown in 1990. Then of course, 22 long years later, there was Malachy. So yes, Wasabi has the best name of all of the Pekingese winners, by quite a long way.

Enjoy that win, you spicy little fluff-monkey.