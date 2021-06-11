Skateboarding Gives Freedom to Rural Indian Teen in Netflix Film—and in Real Life

When she had the funding, she encouraged skating enthusiasts from around the world to come to Janwar to help build the park. About a dozen came and constructed the skatepark with assistance from laborers in the village. The skatepark opened in 2015.

The end result was something most of the people in the village had never seen—or even heard of. Gond said her initial reaction was that it "looked very weird." Some people thought it was a swimming pool, Reinhard says.

The kids came around quickly and thought the skatepark was cool, says Reinhard. But some adults were skeptical of Reinhard's intentions and started spreading rumors that she was involved in human trafficking.

Gond's mother was scared for her. "People would say [Reinhard] is going to sell your daughter and you won't be able to see her again ever," says Kamala Gond, who has since come around to support the project.

The German nonprofit Skate-aid provided the first batch of 20 skateboards. Reinhard doesn't know how to skateboard so she showed the kids YouTube videos on a tablet to get them started.

In the beginning, it was difficult to maintain balance, Gond says."The skateboard would go ahead when I stepped on it. I thought I would fall over and smash my face."

But once she got the hang of it, it was all Gond could think of. "I would lie in bed at night and think about how to maneuver the skateboard to do a particular trick," she says.

Girls Get Priority. And Leave Your Caste At the Door

The skatepark is free and open to all the children in the village, irrespective of caste. Encouraging Adivasi children and Yadav kids (a higher caste) to skate together is blurring caste divisions in the community, Gond says.

While members of higher castes don't get special treatment, girls do. One of the skatepark's rules is "Girls first"—meaning if there are no skateboards free, a girl can ask a skateboarding boy to give his skateboard to her and he has to agree.