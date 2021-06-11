‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ is Finally Over—But the GIFs Will Live Forever

It only took 14 years, 20 seasons and 280 episodes, but Keeping Up With the Kardashians is finally—finally!—over. The last episode rolls out June 10 and then we never, ever have to see them ever again. Just kidding. The family has already made a deal with Disney to make “new global content,” whatever that means. (Based on current projections, probably Kourtney dry humping Travis Barker on a beach somewhere? Or perhaps Khloé showing us her stomach next to the seven wonders of the world? Could be just about anything, as long as the end result is utterly meaningless.)

Whatever your feelings about the Kardashian-Jenners, one thing is for sure. Their stupid reality show—and all of the even more stupid spin-offs it spawned (did you forget about Kourtney and Kim Take New York and *checks notes* Dash Dolls already?)—have provided the internet with some of the greatest GIFs of all time. Here now, for your perplexed amusement, we have compiled some of the best. May the world use them in perpetuity as a reflection of everything that’s wrong with us as a society. Including, but not limited to:

Selfish siblings!

Really, really, really supportive moms!

Sentient lip gloss!

Inappropriate grandmas!

The casually depressed!

Sentient Brazilian Blowouts!

Wankers!

Coachella wankers!

Super rich wankers!

Wisdomous wisdomers!

Pragmatists!

Name droppers!

Sentient false eyelashes!

Egomaniacs!

Egomaniacs!

Egomaniacs!

And most legendarily of all... ugly-criers.

You can dig up that last one when the Disney show launches.